Saturday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) taking on the New York Yankees (34-25) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (6-0) for the Yankees and Michael Grove (0-1) for the Dodgers.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have won four of their last nine games against the spread.

The Yankees have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

New York is 26-14 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 277 total runs this season.

The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule