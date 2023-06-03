How to Watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Michael Grove will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB play with 90 total home runs.
- New York is ninth in baseball, slugging .422.
- The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (277 total).
- The Yankees' .308 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.233).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Cole is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this game.
- Cole will try to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
