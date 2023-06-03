Michael Grove will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

New York is ninth in baseball, slugging .422.

The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (277 total).

The Yankees' .308 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.233).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Cole is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Cole will try to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck

