When the New York Yankees (34-25) and Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) square of at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 3, Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Dodgers will send Michael Grove to the mound. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Dodgers (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (6-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 8.44 ERA)

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 40 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 26-14 (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+100)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

