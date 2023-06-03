Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Dodgers on June 3, 2023
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Judge has recorded 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .291/.402/.663 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has collected 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .267/.341/.438 slash line on the season.
- Torres brings a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .343/.416/.579 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.371/.551 on the year.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with four home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
