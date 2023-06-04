Today, the menu at Stade Roland Garros in the French Open features four matches in the round of 16, including a matchup between Sloane Stephens (No. 30 ranking) and Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2). If you're looking for how to watch, check out Tennis Channel, which has the live stream.

French Open Information

Watch the French Open Today - June 4

Match Round Match Time Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Elise Mertens Round of 16 5:00 AM ET Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan Round of 16 7:00 AM ET Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Round of 16 8:15 AM ET Sloane Stephens vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 16 2:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Stephens vs. Sabalenka

The 30-year-old Stephens is 9-10 this year, and still seeking her first tournament title.

Sabalenka has put up a 26-5 record on the year, clinching two tournament titles.

Stephens has played 19 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.

Stephens has played nine matches on clay this year, and 22.8 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Stephens has won 62.9% of her games on serve, and 34.8% on return.

In her 31 matches played this year across all court types, Sabalenka is averaging 19.1 games per match while winning 61.8% of those games.

Through 11 matches on clay courts this year, Sabalenka averages 20.5 games per match and 9 games per set with a 58.8% game winning percentage.

Sabalenka has an 81.8% service game winning percentage and a 40.8% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (248 service games won out of 303, and 118 return games won out of 289).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Cori Gauff Mirra Andreeva 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 Round of 32 Beatriz Haddad Maia Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 Round of 32 Iga Swiatek Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-0 Round of 32 Bernarda Pera Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 7-6 Round of 32 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Kayla Day 6-1, 6-3 Round of 32 Lesia Tsurenko Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-1, 6-1 Round of 32 Ons Jabeur Olga Danilovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 32

