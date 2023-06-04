Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has three doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .273.
- In 12 of 14 games this season (85.7%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 35.7% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has an RBI in nine of 14 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.219
|AVG
|.350
|.265
|OBP
|.350
|.531
|SLG
|.600
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
