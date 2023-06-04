Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .220 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In three games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season (eight of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 19 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings