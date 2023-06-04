Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .220 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season (eight of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 19
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miller (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.