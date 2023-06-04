Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .218 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), Higashioka has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).
- He has scored in eight games this year (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Miller (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
