Liberty vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 4
The New York Liberty (4-1), on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3). This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup.
Liberty vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-13.5)
|160.5
|-1400
|+850
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-13.5)
|160.5
|-1000
|+550
Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sky have compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York has been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Liberty games have hit the over once this season.
- So far this season, one of the Sky games has hit the over.
