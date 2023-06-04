The New York Liberty (4-1) are monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of their Sunday, June 4 matchup with the Chicago Sky (3-3) at Barclays Center, which starts at 2:00 PM ET.

New York knocked off Chicago 77-76 on the road its last time out, led by Breanna Stewart (19 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Betnijah Laney (17 PTS, 57.1 FG%). Kahleah Copper (20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Alanna Smith (18 PTS, 100.0 FG%, 4-4 from 3PT) were the top performers for the Sky in the loss.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0.0 0.0 0.7

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Morgan Bertsch Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ

CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Stewart leads the Liberty with 24.4 points per game (second in league) and 10.4 rebounds (third in league), while also posting 3.4 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from the field and 42.1% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Courtney Vandersloot paces her squad in assists per game (8.6), and also averages 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kayla Thornton posts 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc (third in WNBA) with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jonquel Jones posts 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

