The New York Liberty (4-1) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Chicago Sky (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sky

New York puts up 79.6 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 75.7 Chicago gives up.

New York makes 45% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Liberty are 4-0 when they shoot better than 40.1% from the field.

New York's 36.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago have shot from beyond the arc (32.8%).

The Liberty have a 4-0 record when the team makes more than 32.8% of their three-point shots.

New York and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Injuries