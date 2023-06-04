The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .245 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits seven times (20.6%).
  • He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 34), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Calhoun has an RBI in nine of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 11 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 17
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miller (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
