Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) taking on the New York Yankees (35-25) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-2 win for the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound, while Domingo German (3-3) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees are 5-5-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those games.

This season, New York has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (283 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule