How to Watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the final of a three-game series against Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 94 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- New York is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- New York has scored 283 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
- The Yankees rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- New York has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- New York has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.233 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 10 starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
