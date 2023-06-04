Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the final of a three-game series against Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 94 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New York is ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

New York has scored 283 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Yankees have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Yankees rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

New York has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.233 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 10 starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

