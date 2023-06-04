On Sunday, June 4 at 7:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) host the New York Yankees (35-25) at Dodger Stadium. Bobby Miller will get the call for the Dodgers, while Domingo German will take the mound for the Yankees.

The favored Dodgers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs German - NYY (3-3, 3.98 ERA)

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Dodgers have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Yankees have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won two of five games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+110)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

