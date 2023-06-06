Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .484, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- In 76.8% of his games this season (43 of 56), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this season (22 of 56), with two or more RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|27 (87.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Giolito (4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.08 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.259 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
