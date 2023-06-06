DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In six games this season, he has homered (11.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- In 20 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.08 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.259 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
