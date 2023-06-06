Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .258.

Torres has picked up a hit in 42 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 59), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in 15 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (49.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 27 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings