On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .275 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .222 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with multiple hits six times (14.6%).

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 41), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in eight games this year (19.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (22.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 20 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

