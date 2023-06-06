Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .275 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .222 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with multiple hits six times (14.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 41), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in eight games this year (19.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (22.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.08 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.259 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
