On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Trevino has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this season (24.2%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .238 AVG .194 .289 OBP .256 .429 SLG .278 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 3/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 15 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings