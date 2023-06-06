On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .241 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in 54.3% of his 35 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun has had an RBI in nine games this year (25.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%).

In 11 of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 18 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings