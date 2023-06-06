Clarke Schmidt is set to start for the New York Yankees on Tuesday against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The White Sox are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-175). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees are 6-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 65% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (26-14).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, New York has gone 9-1 (90%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

In the 61 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-31-2).

The Yankees have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 17-12 19-6 17-19 30-20 6-5

