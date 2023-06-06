How to Watch the Yankees vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 95 total home runs.
- New York ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .423.
- The Yankees' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (287 total).
- The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.
- New York's 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.225).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (2-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering three hits.
- Schmidt has collected one quality start this season.
- Schmidt will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
