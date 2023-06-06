Clarke Schmidt will take the hill for the New York Yankees (36-25) on Tuesday, June 6 against the Chicago White Sox (26-35), who will counter with Lucas Giolito. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 19-4 record (winning 82.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (27.3%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

