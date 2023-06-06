Tuesday's contest features the New York Yankees (36-25) and the Chicago White Sox (26-35) squaring off at Yankee Stadium (on June 6) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Yankees.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-5) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (4-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have six wins against the spread in their last 10 chances.

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 40 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

New York has entered 23 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 19-4 in those contests.

The Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 287.

The Yankees have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule