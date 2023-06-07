The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this year (22 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 25 27 (84.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 15 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

