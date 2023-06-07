Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (42 of 60), with more than one hit 15 times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has driven home a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this year (48.3%), including seven multi-run games (11.7%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 27 22 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 13 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

