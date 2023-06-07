Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .213.
- Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this season (18 of 34), with more than one hit three times (8.8%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (23.5%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 34 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.289
|OBP
|.256
|.429
|SLG
|.278
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|3/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 65th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 15th.
