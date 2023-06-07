Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .213.

Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this season (18 of 34), with more than one hit three times (8.8%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (23.5%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 11 of 34 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .238 AVG .194 .289 OBP .256 .429 SLG .278 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 3/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings