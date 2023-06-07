On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the New York Liberty (4-2) take on the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES App

YES App Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Liberty have not won against the spread this season in games with a spread.

The Lynx have covered twice in matchups with a spread this year.

New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

This season, games featuring the Liberty have gone over the point total twice.

Lynx games have hit the over twice this season.

