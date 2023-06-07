On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the New York Liberty (4-2) take on the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES App
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1450 +800
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1400 +800
PointsBet Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -2000 +650
Tipico Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1400 +700

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have not won against the spread this season in games with a spread.
  • The Lynx have covered twice in matchups with a spread this year.
  • New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • This season, games featuring the Liberty have gone over the point total twice.
  • Lynx games have hit the over twice this season.

