How to Watch the Yankees vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will look to out-hit Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 96 total home runs.
- New York ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .420.
- The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (289 total).
- The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- New York has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.220).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Randy Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
