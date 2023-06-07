Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will look to out-hit Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 96 total home runs.

New York ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .420.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (289 total).

The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

New York has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.220).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Randy Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Randy Vasquez Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer

