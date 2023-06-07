On Wednesday, June 7, Aaron Judge's New York Yankees (36-26) host Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +100 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 26, or 63.4%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 24-12 (66.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 8-20 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+195) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +450 - 2nd

