Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (36-26) and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM on June 7.

The probable pitchers are Randy Vasquez for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have a record of 6-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 289 total runs this season.

The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule