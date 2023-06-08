Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .477, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 46th in slugging.
- In 75.4% of his 57 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (15.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this season (22 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (45.6%), including six multi-run games (10.5%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|27 (84.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|15 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
