Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Billy McKinney makes his season debut when the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)
- McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In five of 20 games a season ago, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
- Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one dinger.
- McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- He touched home plate three times last year in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.077
|AVG
|.115
|.107
|OBP
|.207
|.077
|SLG
|.269
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lynn (4-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31, the right-hander went four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
