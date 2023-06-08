Billy McKinney makes his season debut when the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In five of 20 games a season ago, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.

Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one dinger.

McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

He touched home plate three times last year in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .077 AVG .115 .107 OBP .207 .077 SLG .269 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

