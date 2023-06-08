Billy McKinney plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

  • McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In five of 20 games last year, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
  • He homered once out of 20 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season.
  • He scored a run three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 10
.077 AVG .115
.107 OBP .207
.077 SLG .269
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
