Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Billy McKinney plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)
- McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In five of 20 games last year, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
- He homered once out of 20 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season.
- He scored a run three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.077
|AVG
|.115
|.107
|OBP
|.207
|.077
|SLG
|.269
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
