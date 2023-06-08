On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Torres has had a hit in 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.0%).

In 13.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (13.3%).

In 29 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 27 22 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 13 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings