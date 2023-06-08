Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .223 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (14.3%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in nine of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.