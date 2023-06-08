On Thursday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Lance Lynn TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .185 with four home runs and two walks.

Donaldson has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

In three games this year, he has homered (37.5%, and 13.8% of his trips to the dish).

Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings