Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .209 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • This season, Higashioka has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 28 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Higashioka has driven in a run in 11 games this season (39.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
  • He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this year.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
