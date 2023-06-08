Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .209 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), Higashioka has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has homered (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this season.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
