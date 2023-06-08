The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .199.
  • In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 of 48 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.172 AVG .222
.221 OBP .260
.297 SLG .289
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 7/3
3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.