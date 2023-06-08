Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .199 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 23 of 48 games this season (47.9%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 12 games this season (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.172
|AVG
|.222
|.221
|OBP
|.260
|.297
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Clevinger (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.13 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
