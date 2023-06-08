Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Willie Calhoun (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs White Sox
|Yankees vs White Sox Odds
|Yankees vs White Sox Prediction
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .234 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 52.8% of his games this season (19 of 36), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has driven home a run in nine games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.