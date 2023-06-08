How to Watch the Yankees vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Lance Lynn gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in MLB action with 96 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- New York is 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 22nd in the majors with a .234 batting average.
- New York has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (289 total runs).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- New York has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.220).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.