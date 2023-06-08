When the New York Yankees (36-26) and Chicago White Sox (27-35) square of at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 8, Luis Severino will get the nod for the Yankees, while the White Sox will send Lance Lynn to the mound. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

The White Sox are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-155). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Yankees and White Sox matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 16-3 (84.2%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The White Sox have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 2-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +450 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.