Oddsmakers have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Andrew Vaughn and others when the New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Severino Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Luis Severino (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jun. 2 4.0 9 7 7 2 1 vs. Padres May. 27 6.2 1 2 1 5 3 at Reds May. 21 4.2 4 1 1 5 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .253/.328/.415 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He has a slash line of .289/.363/.477 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).

He's slashing .249/.329/.427 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 58 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .260/.313/.507 so far this year.

Robert takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

