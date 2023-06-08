The Chicago White Sox (27-35) match up against the New York Yankees (36-26), after Seby Zavala went deep twice in a 3-2 victory over the Yankees, at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The Yankees will look to Luis Severino (0-1) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-6).

Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees will hand the ball to Severino (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.239 in three games this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (4-6) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.

Lynn enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn heads into this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).

