Thursday's contest between the New York Yankees (36-26) and Chicago White Sox (27-35) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on June 8.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (0-1) for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have won six of their last nine games against the spread.

The Yankees have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.

New York has entered 34 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 24-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 289 (4.7 per game).

The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule