Yankees vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's contest between the New York Yankees (36-26) and Chicago White Sox (27-35) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on June 8.
The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (0-1) for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Yankees have won six of their last nine games against the spread.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.
- New York has entered 34 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 24-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 289 (4.7 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
