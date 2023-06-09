The Viking Open Nottingham field is dwindling in Nottingham, United Kingdom, as Alize Cornet plays in a quarterfinal against Elizabeth Mandlik. Cornet is the favorite (+350) at Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Cornet at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-19

June 9-19 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Cornet's Next Match

On Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM ET, Cornet will face Mandlik in the quarterfinals, after getting past Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in the previous round.

Cornet Stats

In the Round of 16, Cornet won 6-1, 6-4 versus Sakkari on Wednesday.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Cornet is 22-19 and has not won a title.

Cornet is 8-2 on grass over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Cornet has played 41 matches and 22.4 games per match.

In her 10 matches on a grass surface over the past year, Cornet has averaged 22.9 games.

Cornet, over the past 12 months, has won 67.2% of her service games and 35.8% of her return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Cornet has been victorious in 73.3% of her service games and 41.6% of her return games.

