Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 175 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his games this year (43 of 59), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Rizzo has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
